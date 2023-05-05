Anson Capital Inc. Has $464,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Anson Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIG. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $2.03 on Friday, reaching $155.93. The company had a trading volume of 277,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,715. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.86. The stock has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.