Anson Capital Inc. Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Anson Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Anson Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Anson Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% during the 4th quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.57. 1,456,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,717,043. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.47.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

