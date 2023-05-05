Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on ANDHF. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS ANDHF remained flat at $37.80 during trading hours on Friday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a one year low of $37.80 and a one year high of $37.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
