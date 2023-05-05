Analyzing Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ) & Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Rating) and Avaya (NYSE:AVYAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of Avaya shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Avaya shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Avaya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duos Technologies Group -45.73% -204.65% -48.28% Avaya N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Avaya 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Duos Technologies Group and Avaya, as provided by MarketBeat.

Duos Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.33%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Duos Technologies Group and Avaya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duos Technologies Group $15.01 million 1.79 -$6.86 million ($1.11) -3.38 Avaya $2.97 billion 0.00 -$13.00 million ($17.02) N/A

Duos Technologies Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Avaya. Duos Technologies Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avaya, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avaya has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Avaya beats Duos Technologies Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution. These integrate multiple forms of communications including telephony, email, instant messaging, and video. The Services segment develops, markets, and sells comprehensive end-to-end global service offerings that enable customers to evaluate, plan, design, implement, monitor, manage and optimize complex enterprise communications networks. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Morristown, NJ.

