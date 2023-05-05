Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD):

5/3/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $271.00 to $268.00.

4/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $286.00 to $290.00.

4/21/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $241.00 to $271.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $266.00 to $278.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $217.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $224.00 to $221.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $322.00 to $319.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/11/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $229.00 to $220.00.

4/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $286.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $247.00 to $224.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $300.00 to $241.00.

3/23/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $193.00.

3/17/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $232.00 to $193.00.

3/16/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00.

3/7/2023 – Pioneer Natural Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $322.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $6.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $212.22. 1,861,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,549,382. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

