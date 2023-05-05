Analysts Set Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Target Price at $129.38

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.00.

PI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Impinj from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Impinj from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $86.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.74 and a 52 week high of $144.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 105.37% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $76.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Impinj will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.35, for a total value of $631,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,098,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 111,897 shares of company stock worth $12,950,081 and sold 79,959 shares worth $10,013,071. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.