Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 400 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. increased its position in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on SEA in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 370,636 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,069. The company has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Sea Limited has a one year low of $40.67 and a one year high of $93.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative return on equity of 26.25% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

