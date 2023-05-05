Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Sells 290 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $2.14 on Friday, reaching $756.02. The stock had a trading volume of 114,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,977. The company has a market capitalization of $82.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $791.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $837.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $605.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $756.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $850.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares in the company, valued at $14,846,306.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 2,192 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $806.47, for a total value of $1,767,782.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,846,306.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,295 shares of company stock valued at $25,023,670. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

