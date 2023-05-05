Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $797,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 20,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.89. 6,758,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,735,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.33.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

