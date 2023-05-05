Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Has $2.32 Million Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lowered its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. VanEck BDC Income ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. owned approximately 0.44% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 256,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after buying an additional 47,867 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 616,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 85,095 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $390,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.19. 26,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,384. The company has a market capitalization of $561.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.81. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a one year low of $12.93 and a one year high of $16.85.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

