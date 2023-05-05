Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. Acquires 68 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for 0.6% of Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5,787.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 157,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,340,000 after buying an additional 154,406 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,301,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 450.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,556,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $3.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $409.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $422.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $418.87. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $287.82 and a one year high of $445.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

