Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Announces $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the electronics maker on Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

Amphenol has raised its dividend by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Amphenol has a dividend payout ratio of 26.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Amphenol to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

APH stock opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $10,596,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 16.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 14.7% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,584 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 497.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

