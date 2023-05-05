AMG National Trust Bank Purchases New Position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 63,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $824,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF by 270.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,819,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,558 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,971,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $17.96.

The iShares MSCI Poland ETF (EPOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Poland IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the broader Polish equity market. EPOL was launched on May 25, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

