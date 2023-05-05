AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 92 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 64.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 514.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Carol P. Sanders sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total transaction of $320,149.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,520.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $205.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.32. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current year.

RenaissanceRe Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -41.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.80.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.