AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 58 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.21, for a total transaction of $338,679.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,711.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

NYSE HII opened at $192.73 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.66 and a 200-day moving average of $222.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.17. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

