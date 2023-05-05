AMG National Trust Bank Purchases 111 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4 %

EME stock opened at $165.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $161.01 and its 200 day moving average is $151.72. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,655 shares in the company, valued at $42,647,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $4,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,988,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.