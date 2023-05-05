AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.21 Million in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Investment House LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Garmin by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,646 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GRMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Garmin in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

Garmin Price Performance

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 7,216 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.54, for a total transaction of $711,064.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,870,128.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 4,536 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $446,160.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,502.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,921 in the last quarter. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin stock opened at $101.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.37 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.49.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

