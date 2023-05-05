AMG National Trust Bank Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in EOG Resources by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after purchasing an additional 503,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,065,758 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $454,267,000 after buying an additional 1,185,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.42.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

