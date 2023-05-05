AMG National Trust Bank Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 428.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 798,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 647,069 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,592,000 after acquiring an additional 428,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 324.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 556,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 425,611 shares during the last quarter. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $29.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.28%.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. The Investment Banking and Capital Markets segment provides investment banking, capital markets, and other related services.

