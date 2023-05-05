AMG National Trust Bank Buys New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,893 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,630,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,126 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $708,348,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,432,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $2,271,038.43. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,699 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,471. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $233.52 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $244.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.78.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.67 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

