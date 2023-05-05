AMG National Trust Bank Buys 949 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MGY. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,974,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,404,000 after buying an additional 2,494,225 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $22,016,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $17,135,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,617,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,501,000 after purchasing an additional 715,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,776,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,619,000 after purchasing an additional 614,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $18.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $30.31.

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 50.72%. The company had revenue of $349.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.77%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

