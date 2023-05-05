AMG National Trust Bank Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after buying an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after buying an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ST shares. TheStreet raised Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $54.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.51.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

Further Reading

