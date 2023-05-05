AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.49-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.96-$6.10 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AME traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.57. The stock had a trading volume of 279,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,378. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.17 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $152.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $287,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,061.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock worth $2,605,294. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMETEK

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 31.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.