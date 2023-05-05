AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.96-$6.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AMETEK also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $1.49-$1.51 EPS.

AMETEK Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of AMETEK stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.39. The company had a trading volume of 261,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average of $139.11. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $106.17 and a 52-week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AMETEK from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $152.00.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total transaction of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total transaction of $786,352.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,632.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

