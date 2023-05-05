AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.61 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of AMETEK in a report issued on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.61 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for AMETEK’s current full-year earnings is $5.98 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $153.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE:AME opened at $142.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.11. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AMEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Institutional Trading of AMETEK

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMETEK by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,971,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,832,003,000 after acquiring an additional 150,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,773,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,899,000 after purchasing an additional 357,665 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,341,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $946,005,000 after purchasing an additional 143,765 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 4,834,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,410,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,797,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,447 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 6,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.28, for a total value of $944,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,632.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $107,281.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,601.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,605,294 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The EIG segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

