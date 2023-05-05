AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.90 billion-$257.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 billion.

ABC stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.01. 517,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.62.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,522,208. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

