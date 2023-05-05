AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.70-$11.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $252.90 billion-$257.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $252.03 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.73. The stock had a trading volume of 487,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,723. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total transaction of $889,888.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,208 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

