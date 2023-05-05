American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,953. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,932,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $184,049,000 after purchasing an additional 190,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,436,971 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,200,000 after buying an additional 229,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

