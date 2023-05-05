American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.
American International Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AIG traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,378,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,953. American International Group has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.89.
American International Group Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.02%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American International Group
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on AIG shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
