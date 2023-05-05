American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.58 to $1.64 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.21.

NYSE AMH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 2,600,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

