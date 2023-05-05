American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2023

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMHGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Homes 4 Rent also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.58 to $1.64 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.21.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

NYSE AMH traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $33.59. 2,600,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.90. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $28.78 and a 12 month high of $38.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 123.95%.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,794.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth $619,235,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5,494.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,876,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788,904 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 725.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,816,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.