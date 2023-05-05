American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFINP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFINP – Get Rating) was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.07 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 9,258 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 13,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.28.

American Finance Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.08.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.