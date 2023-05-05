American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Releases Earnings Results

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03), Yahoo Finance reports. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power updated its FY23 guidance to $5.19-5.39 EPS.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ AEP traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.55. 98,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,015. American Electric Power has a 1-year low of $80.30 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.22. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading

