American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 301,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $91.44 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.18). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cfra lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.19.

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total transaction of $4,564,480.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 51,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $4,564,480.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,838,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

