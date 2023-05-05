Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ameresco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameresco to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.40.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.40.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $271.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.61 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameresco by 1,878.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 57.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

