AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE) Major Shareholder Antara Capital Lp Sells 1,263,420 Shares

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APE – Get Rating) major shareholder Antara Capital Lp sold 1,263,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,907,764.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,406,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,664,151.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Antara Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 24th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,500,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $2,310,000.00.

On Friday, April 14th, Antara Capital Lp sold 2,918,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total value of $4,844,544.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Antara Capital Lp sold 1,008,385 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $1,694,086.80.

On Monday, April 3rd, Antara Capital Lp sold 7,885,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total value of $15,612,300.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 48,000,579 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $72,480,874.29.

On Friday, March 3rd, Antara Capital Lp bought 380,900 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $2,468,232.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Antara Capital Lp sold 17,557,400 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $43,191,204.00.

On Monday, February 13th, Antara Capital Lp sold 4,046,622 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $12,220,798.44.

On Friday, February 10th, Antara Capital Lp sold 3,638,989 shares of AMC Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total value of $17,430,757.31.

AMC Entertainment Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE APE opened at $1.56 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AMC Entertainment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMC Entertainment stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:APE Get Rating ) by 43,543.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,775 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. As of March 1, 2022, it operated approximately 950 theatres and 10,600 screens. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

