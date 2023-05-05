Amaroq Minerals (LON:AMRQ) Trading Down 2.4%

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. (LON:AMRQ – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.51). Approximately 4,108 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 205,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42 ($0.52).

Amaroq Minerals Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 40.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 40.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 41.86.

About Amaroq Minerals

(Get Rating)

Amaroq Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Greenland. It holds interests in licenses covering an area of 7,615.85 square kilometers located in South Greenland. The company was formerly known as AEX Gold Inc and changed its name to Amaroq Minerals Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amaroq Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amaroq Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.