Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) CEO Acquires $19,980.00 in Stock

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Rating) CEO Stephan Jackman purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.54 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,500 shares in the company, valued at $24,570. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Alzamend Neuro Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALZN opened at $0.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.74. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALZN. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Alzamend Neuro in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the third quarter valued at about $709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alzamend Neuro by 6,642.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,028 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Alzamend Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alzamend Neuro Company Profile

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001 that is in Phase II clinical trial, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and AL002 that completed preclinical stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.

