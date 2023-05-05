Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AIF. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their target price on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$64.60.

Altus Group Price Performance

AIF traded down C$6.79 during trading on Friday, reaching C$45.11. 634,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,792. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$41.27 and a 12-month high of C$61.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04. The company has a market cap of C$2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,268.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Altus Group ( TSE:AIF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$185.65 million. Altus Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. Research analysts forecast that Altus Group will post 1.8810448 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 5,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total transaction of C$326,140.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise, a commercial property valuation and asset management software; ARGUS Taliance, a real estate fund and alternative investment management software; ARGUS EstateMaster, a property development feasibility and management software; and ARGUS Developer, a real estate development pro forma and management software solution; ARGUS Voyanta, a powerful data aggregation, validation, and reporting software solution; ARGUS Acquire, a real estate acquisition deals and pipeline management software; and ARGUS ValueInsight, a commercial real estate valuation software.

