Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Price Target Lowered to C$66.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ASGTF. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASGTF remained flat at $40.06 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $31.97 and a 1-year high of $43.44.

Altus Group Ltd. is a provider of asset and fund intelligence for commercial real estate. The firm delivers intelligence as a service to its global client base through a connected platform of industry technology, advanced analytics, and advisory services. It helps commercial real estate investors, developers, proprietors, lenders, and advisors manage risks and improve performance returns throughout the asset and fund lifecycles.

