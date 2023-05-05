Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,319,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,432 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Altria Group worth $334,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Altria Group by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 128,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after acquiring an additional 34,055 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.48. 467,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,115,277. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

