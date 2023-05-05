Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

Altice USA Price Performance

NYSE ATUS remained flat at $2.77 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 662,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. Altice USA has a 12 month low of $2.63 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Altice USA from $4.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altice USA

About Altice USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

