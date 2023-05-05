Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $3.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Altice USA from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.49.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $2.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Altice USA by 798.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

