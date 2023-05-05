Alpine Associates Management Inc. Takes Position in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,352,251 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,042,000. Euronav makes up approximately 1.1% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of Euronav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EURN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Euronav by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,861 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Euronav by 1.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 176,072 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Euronav by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,981 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EURN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Euronav in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. DNB Markets increased their price objective on shares of Euronav from $20.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronav presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Euronav stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,156. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.22. Euronav NV has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $322.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.95 million. Euronav had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.98%.

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

