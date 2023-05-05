Alpine Associates Management Inc. Increases Position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,191,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of MoneyGram International worth $12,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGI. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in MoneyGram International during the first quarter valued at about $12,856,000. EVR Research LP grew its holdings in MoneyGram International by 62.0% during the first quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,267,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,945,000 after purchasing an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 7,823,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,363,000 after acquiring an additional 855,601 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 190.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,024,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 671,551 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in MoneyGram International by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,201,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 611,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Stock Up 0.1 %

MoneyGram International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.94. 2,963,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,916. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MoneyGram International ( NASDAQ:MGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MoneyGram International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MoneyGram International Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services.

