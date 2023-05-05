Alpine Associates Management Inc. Buys 7,925,159 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) by 279.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,758,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,925,159 shares during the period. Yamana Gold makes up 2.7% of Alpine Associates Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Alpine Associates Management Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Yamana Gold worth $59,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 2,249.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,216,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,400,000 after acquiring an additional 13,611,130 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,216,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 552.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,826,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,091 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,974,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,120,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AUY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.85. 42,248,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,879,086. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.20.

AUY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

