AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 9,084 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 797.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.59. 660,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,857. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.26 and a one year high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.