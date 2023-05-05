AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,403 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,564 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Quanta Services by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 113,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Quanta Services by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,547 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR stock traded up $3.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $168.85. The company had a trading volume of 315,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,255. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.98. The company has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.63. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.33 and a twelve month high of $171.94.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $6,801,898. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.27.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.