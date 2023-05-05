AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 179,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,335,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $626,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 8,675,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,567,807. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.02 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.99.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.