AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $9.12 Million in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 185,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,122,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 0.9% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHR stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 511,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,644,074. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.73. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $48.09 and a 1-year high of $52.62.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

