AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.12. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,904,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.51 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

