AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $26.68 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,761 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for 2.7% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $26,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYV. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 19,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $42.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.